Here Are The Most Clicked-On Business Insider Stories Of 2010

Ujala Sehgal
burning house

Business Insider readers are a curious bunch. 

Turns out, in 2010 you were most curious about iPad apps, how to get rich on YouTube, and Google interview questions that will make you feel stupid.

Using Google Analytics, we checked out the Business Insider posts that generated the most page views between January 1, 2010 and January 1, 2011.

Each of the top nine stories got over a million page views in 2010 — and get more every day.

#9 Wealth And Inequality In America

From Apr. 9, 2010.

Click here to see 15 mind-blowing charts about wealth and inequality >

#8 15 Google Interview Questions That Will Make You Feel Stupid

From Nov. 8, 2010.

Click here to see 15 Google interview questions >

#7 Meet Facebook's (Soon-To-Be) Billionaires

From May 13, 2010.

Click here to meet Facebook's billionaires and soon-to-be billionaires >

#6 Top Business Schools

From March 24, 2010.

Click here to see Business Insider's rankings of the best business schools in the world >

#5 22 Statistics That Prove The Middle Class Is Being Systematically Wiped Out Of Existence In America

From July 15, 2010.

Click here to see proof of the middle class's impending extermination >

#4 15 Signs The U.S. Housing Market Is Headed For Complete And Total Collapse

From August 20, 2010.

Click here to see 15 signs of housing market collapse >

#3 99 iPad App Reviews

From April 16, 2010.

Click here to see 99 iPad app reviews >

#2 The Best iPhone 4 Apps

From June 25, 2010.

Click here to see the first 10 iPhone 4 apps you must download >

#1 Rich YouTube Stars

From Aug. 19, 2010.

Meet the YouTube stars making $100,000 plus per year >

Now check the stories people were reading everywhere else...

