Here Are The Most Clicked-On Business Insider Stories Of 2010

Business Insider readers are a curious bunch.



Turns out, in 2010 you were most curious about iPad apps, how to get rich on YouTube, and Google interview questions that will make you feel stupid.

Using Google Analytics, we checked out the Business Insider posts that generated the most page views between January 1, 2010 and January 1, 2011.

Each of the top nine stories got over a million page views in 2010 — and get more every day.

