Here Are The Top 7 Sydney Nightspots Where Rich Young Blokes Spend Money

Single men from Sydney’s affluent Eastern Suburbs are spending some $85 at pubs and clubs each month, and there are some clear favourites, spending data from NAB and UBank reveals.
Business Insider Australia used UBank’s PeopleLikeU tool to look at the spending patterns of 30-35 year old men who earn $100,000-$150,000 a year and rent in Paddington, Bondi, Darlinghurst, Randwick or Bronte.
The site combines government statistics with about a billion bank transaction records, so results reflect people’s actual spending habits, and not just where they say they like to go.
According to the data, the men spend money at pubs and clubs 15 times a month.
Here are the 7 most popular nightspots:
The Ivy was named the most violent venue in NSW in May but it's still one of the top three most frequented nightspots among men in all five suburbs we looked at.
The huge George Street complex comprises several eating and drinking venues, including a pool bar and Saturday night burlesque performances.
NAB and UBank customers in the sample group spent $70-$110 per visit.
The roomy Golden Sheaf is a Double Bay staple, with four bars, pool tables and live DJs four nights a week.
Cocktails cost $17 normally and $9.50 during cocktail 'hour' (a two-hour period).
It's the top venue for Paddington residents and one of the most popular among men from Bondi, Randwick and Bronte, costing an average of $40 a visit.
Surry Hills' The Winery is the fastest growing place to be for men in all five suburbs studied.
It features a great wine list, courtyard and private dining room, and hosts fashion markets on Saturdays.
The Winery cost most groups $65-$82 a visit, with the notable exception being men from Randwick, who spent an average of $184 at the Winery - way above the average 'pubs and clubs' spend in that suburb of $77 a month.
The four-storey Eastern Hotel features a 'yuppified' rooftop Mexican bar, as well as brand new South American and Greek dining venues.
It's conveniently located within Westfield Bondi Junction and refurbished this year, which probably explains why it's accounting for one of the fastest-growing spending amounts in all the suburbs studied besides Randwick.
People spent $61-$109 at The Eastern.
The Opera Bar, located beside the iconic Sydney Opera House, is likely to be an after-work favourite, accounting for an average $49 bill per visit for residents of Randwick and Darlinghurst.
It features a well-heeled crowd, indoor and outdoor bars and fantastic views of the Opera House and Harbour Bridge.
The Beach Road Hotel is Bondi's loud, busy go-to venue that is known for its free live music events.
It is the number one most popular venue among residents of Bronte and Bondi, who spend an average of $37 a visit.
The Beach Road Hotel offers nightly and weekly accommodation but according to reviews, rooms aren't particularly nice.
It also made headlines last month for installing CCTV cameras above urinals. Management said the cameras were fakes, and intended to deter a serial vandal.
The decadent Establishment Bar is among Sydney's most well-known venues, but appeared among the top 3 most popular pubs and clubs for Paddington residents only.
The George Street venue attracts an upmarket, professional crowd.
Paddington men spent $142 per visit to The Establishment, which is high compared to their average spend of $90 a month on pubs and clubs.
The Establishment is also becoming an increasingly popular watering hole for Randwick residents, who spent an average of $117 a visit according to UBank data.
