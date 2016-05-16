The 50 busiest domestic air routes in Australia

Getty

This table reveals the 50 busiest airline routes in Australia in the 12 months to March, courtesy of the Australian government’s Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE).

Regular public transport (RPT) traffic between Sydney and Melbourne retained top spot by some margin, increasing to 8.703 million, up 3.6% on the prior corresponding period.

That was followed by Sydney and Brisbane and Melbourne to Brisbane at 4.545 million and 3.4 million respectively.

Fitting with the divergence between the mining and non-mining sectors of the economy, there were some noticeable declines on some routes servicing the mining industry, none less than the 21.6% decline in passenger traffic between Perth and Port Hedland.

In absolute terms there were 58.04 million passengers carried domestically over the past 12 months, up 1.2% on the levels of March 2015.

