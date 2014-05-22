The 10 Most-Followed Spotify Playlists In Australia

Photo Matt Cardy/Getty

Since music streaming platform Spotify launched in Australia about two years ago over 27 million playlists have been compiled by its Aussie users.

In that time Spotify estimates Australians have streamed about 8,200 years worth of music, the equivalent of about 100 lifetimes. They’ve created about 500,000 playlists about love and another 200,000 about exercise.

Based on the total number of playlists created per capita, Victoria beat New South Wales to be the most “musically switched on state,” Spotify said.

Here are 10 of Australia’s most popular playlists for some musical inspiration.

1. The triple j Hitlist

2. Top Tracks in Australia

3. Top 100 Pop Tracks on Spotify

4. Top 100 tracks currently on Spotify

5. Your Favorite Coffeehouse

6. Top 100 Indie Tracks on Spotify

7. triple j’s Hottest triple j’s Hottest 100 2013

8. Today’s Hot Hits

9. Billboard Hot 100

10. Top of the Charts

