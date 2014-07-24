Here Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Rental Suburbs Across Australia For Houses

Getty/ John Moore

As property prices continue to rise across the country, RP Data, provider of comprehensive, up-to-date Australian property analyses, has determined a list of the nation’s top 10 most expensive rental suburbs for houses.

Dr Andrew Wilson, Senior Economist, APM and the Domain Group, says most capitals have seen solid to strong market conditions but Sydney, Melbourne and Perth have led the market over the past year. “However,” he warns, “annual outcomes for these cities is likely to be around half of the exceptional 2013 results.”

Here are the top 10 highest priced places you can rent a house in Australia.

1. Port Hedland, Pilbara, WA

Median weekly advertised rent: $1,775

Port Hedland is located approximately 1,322 kilometres north-east of Perth. Based on the median house price and the weekly rental rate, the indicative gross rental yield for a Port Hedland house was 9.3 per cent over the year to April 2014.

2. Mosman, Sydney, NSW

Median weekly advertised rent: $1,500

Mosman is located approximately 8 kilometres north-east of the Sydney CBD. The indicative gross rental yield for houses in Mosman was recorded at 3.2 per cent over the 12 months to April 2014.

3. Newman, East Pilbara, Perth, WA

Median weekly advertised rent: $1,500

Newman is located approximately 1,186 kilometres north of Perth. The median rental rate for houses in Newman was advertised at $1,500 per week over the year to April 2014. The indicative gross rental yield for a Newman house was 9.9 per cent over the year.

4. South Hedland, Port Hedland, Pilbara, WA

Median weekly advertised rent: $1,350

The median rental rate for houses in South Hedland was advertised at $1,350 per week over the year to April 2014. Based on the median house price and the weekly rental rate, the indicative gross rental yield for a South Hedland house was 8.8 per cent over the year.

5. Woollahra, Sydney, NSW

Median weekly advertised rent: $1,300

Woollahra is located 5 kilometres east of the Sydney CBD. The median rental rate for houses in Woollahra was advertised at $1,300 per week over the 12 months to April 2014.

6. Baynton, Roebourne, Pilbara, WA

Median weekly advertised rent: $1,200

Baynton is located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Over the year to April 2014, the median rental rate for houses was advertised at $1,200 per week and the indicative gross rental yield for a Baynton house was 8.2 per cent over the year.

7. Nickol, Roebourne, Pilbara, WA

Median weekly advertised rent: $1,100

Located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the median rental rate for houses in Nickol was advertised at $1,100 over the year to April 2014. Based on the median house price and the weekly rental rate, the indicative gross rental yield for a Nickol house was 8.6 per cent over the year.

8. Seaforth, Manly, Sydney, NSW

Median weekly advertised rent: $1,095

Seaforth is located 12 kilometres north-east of the Sydney CBD. The indicative gross rental yield for a house in Seaforth was 3.5 per cent over the 12 months to April 2014.

9. Roseville, Ku-ring-gai, Sydney, NSW

Median weekly advertised rent: $1,050

Roseville is located 12 kilometres north-west of the Sydney CBD. The indicative gross rental yield for houses in Roseville was recorded at 3.2 per cent over the year to April 2014.

10. St Ives, Ku-ring-gai, Sydney, NSW

Median weekly advertised rent: $1,000

St Ives is located 18 kilometres north of the Sydney CBD. The median advertised rental rate for houses in St Ives was $1,000 per week over the year to April 2014.

