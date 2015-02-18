When you think of high profile, well-paid Australian athletes the “Adam Scotts” of the golf or the “Timmy Cahills” of soccer may be some of the first people that come to mind.

But what may surprise you is that basketballers hold three of the top 10 positions of Australia’s highest-earning sportspeople list for 2014, according to BRW.

In descending order, here are the top 10 highest-paid Australian sportspeople.

10. Mitchell Johnson, Cricket, $4.1 million Johnson is a left-arm fast bowler and left-handed batsman for the Australia cricket team. Last year the 33-year-old won the Allan Border Medal and ICC 'Cricketer of the Year'. 9. Dante Exum, Basketball, $4.34 million. Exum is the shooting guard for the Utah Jazz for the National Basketball Association in the US. Last year the 19-year-old was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft by Utah, and was consider one of the best prospects for the draft. 8. Shane Watson Cricket $4.5 million. Watson is a right-handed batsman and a right-handed fast medium bowler for the Australian cricket team. According to Forbes, the 33-year-old was the highest paid cricketer outside of India in 2012, 2013 and 2014. 7. Patrick Mills, Basketball, $4.61 million Mills is the point guard for the San Antonio Spurs in the National Basketball Association in the US. The 26-year-old first selected in the NBA in 2009. Last year he won his first NBA championship with the Spurs. 6. Grant Balfour, Baseball, $5.18 million. Balfour is a relief pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays in the Major League Baseball in the US. After joining the MLB in 2001, playing for the Minnesota Twins, 37-year-old has also played for the Cincinnati Reds, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Oakland Athletics. 5. Tim Cahill, Soccer, $5.5 million. Cahill is a forward for the Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League. The 35-year-old is the all-time top scorer for the Australia national soccer team, which this year took out the Asian Cup. 4. Marcos Ambrose, Motor Racing, $5.68 million. 3. Jason Day Golf, $10.65, million. Day is an Australian golfer on the PGA circuit. The 27-year-old last rose to world number four, his highest world ranking position to date, after winning the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship. 2. Adam Scott, Golf, $15.5 million. Scott is an Australian golfer on the PGA circuit. Last year the 34-year-old was ranked number one in the world from mid-May to August. In 2013, Scott became the first Australian to win the US Master Tournament. 1. Andrew Bogut, Basketball, $16.2 million. Bogut is a centre for the Golden State Warriors in the National Basketball Association in the US. In 2005, Bogust was selected as the first overall pick in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks. The 30-year-old has started in all Australian Olympics basketball teams since 2004.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.