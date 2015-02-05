Here are the top 10 global selfie sites on Instagram

Sarah Kimmorley

The shameless selfie. We’ve all done it and if you’re travelling it usually involves an iconic building, statue or site in the background.

Tourist attraction website Attractiontix has used these photos on Instagram, hashtagged with #selfie to find the top ten global selfie sites.

From more than 219 million selfies used in the research, here are the top ten places to take a happy snap.

1. Eiffel Tower, Paris...

With 10,700 selfie posts.

A photo posted by Gina Chow (@prins_s) on

2. Disney World, Florida...

A photo posted by @jamilamesquita on

With 9,870 selfie posts.

I finally made it #happy #disney #lovethisplace #foreveryoung #disneyworld #disneyworldflorida @natttylight

A photo posted by Heather (@heatherr718) on

3. Burj Khalifa, Dubai...

#dubai #dubaimall #burjkhalifa #gustavosantos

A photo posted by Tv Host, Writer, Coach (@oficial_gustavosantos) on

With 8,860 selfie posts.

Burj Khalifa and Me #dubai #tallestbuilding #bigheed

A photo posted by Joanna McLaren (@joannamclaren) on

4. Big Ben, London...

Il grande Ben! #london #monopod #bigben #selfie

A photo posted by Fabio Manni (@fabioma88) on

With 8,780 selfie posts.

#london #londres #bigben #parliament #westminster #travel #vacation #ferias #cold

A photo posted by Giovana Pavani (@__giovana) on

5. Empire State Building, New York...

With 8,430 selfie posts.

Empire State Building. #empirestatebuilding #topoftherock #selfie #newyork #snow #winter

A photo posted by Grace Godsell (@grace_godsell) on

6. Sagrada Familia, Barcelona...

Tá frio mas a gente da um desconto porque é barça #barcelona #catalunia #spaña #sagradafamilia

A photo posted by Eduardo Pereira (@edduardops) on

With 4,970 selfie posts.

#sagradafamilia #Spagna #espana #happy #lavidaescula #istantphoto #istalike #istamoment

A photo posted by Lucia (@luciaesposito92) on

7. Disneyland Paris...

#disney #disneylandparis #throwback #love

A photo posted by @minxbt on

With 4,740 selfie posts.

Disneylaaaaand #disneylandparis #kidsagain

A photo posted by elienefrien (@elienefrien) on

8. Colosseum, Rome...

With 4,670 selfie posts.

#rome #colosseum #withmylove

A photo posted by Nikki Dupont (@nikkidupont) on

9. Top of the Rock, New York...

Top of the rock 360 view of NEWYORK #topoftherock #NYC #newyork #birdseyeview #hols #usa #friends

A photo posted by edelle90 (@edelle90) on

With 4,290 selfie posts.

10. London Bridge...

With 3,820 selfie posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.