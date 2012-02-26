Here Are The Four Best Dunks From This Year's Slam Dunk Contest

Photo: TNT

Tonight was All-Star Saturday Night, a collection of NBA skill events on the eve of the All-Star game (on a side note, anybody notice that the All-Star game is going head-to-head with the Oscars? Yeah, good luck with that).Well, among the festivities is the NBA’s Slam Dunk contest which is still somehow living on a reputation that is far superior than what is actually produced. Gone are the days when players could come up with something creative without a prop. Gone are the days when players didn’t get do-overs on misses. And gone are the days when the NBA’s star players actually cared and showed up.



Well, tonight’s contest, which was won by a nobody from the Utah Jazz did include a couple of dunks that were worth seeing. On the next few pages we will take a look at those dunks.

