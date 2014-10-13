Here Are The Text Messages Wallaby Kurtley Beale Sent To The Team's Female Business Manager

Kurtley Beale (left) is in trouble again. Photo: Mark Kolbe/ Getty

Wallaby Kurtley Beale has been stood down and is facing investigation for sending nude photos and sexual texts to the team’s female business manager.

Business manager Di Patston subsequently resigned from her job last week due to stress. After being sent the message she responded to Beale saying “I can’t stop crying I am so humiliated by this”.

The incident occurred in June.

But coach Ewen McKenzie is now under pressure over what he knew about the incident after when having said last week that he learned about it when Patston told him after an argument between the pair on a flight between South Africa and South America three weeks ago.

However Beale’s manager claims the coach knew about it when the texting happened and spoke to the player.

A series of subsequent texts appear in The Daily Telegraph today.

The texts suggest Patston confronted Beale about his behaviour and following his apology and remorse, she said she would not tell the coach or the ARU because “you are entitled to one mistake”.

Beale’s career is now in doubt following a series of off-field incidents.

The Wallabies face the All-Blacks in Brisbane on Saturday, having been humiliated by the Pumas last week.

Here is the exchange between Beale and Patston, as cited in The Telegraph.

Di Patston: I am sitting here in the team room doing my job and I can’t stop crying. What did I do to you? You have barely known me a day. I can’t stop crying I am so humiliated by this. Don’t you think my job is hard enough without this? This is how the only female staff member is treated? I am so embarrassed by this I am leaving for my room I can’t stop crying thanks a lot. Kurtley Beale: I was layin on my bed I didn’t send it to anyone I sent it to myself. Youve done nothing wrong youve been so good to me & your such a lovely lady. We all see how hard you work for us. I just do stupid things for no reason. I was laying here getting ready for lunch & training mucking around. I hate I have done this to you & I am so sorry di. Patston: Leave me alone please. I’ve come to my room. The team room is full of players I know you’ve sent it on to them but I’ll never know to who. Just leave me alone this is not ok. Do you realise the situation you’ve put me in? I have earned this job and I am proud of being a female at this level. If I complain then I make it hard for women in Rugby and it puts the reputation of the entire squad at stake. Do you realise the situation I am? Just leave me alone please. I don’t want to hear from you until my distress has settled. Beale: Ok I feel so bad. Patston: You may feel bad but if you did not accidentally send them to me how many more would there be? Are you sorry you did it or just sorry you got caught? Think about that. Beale: I just don’t know what to do. I’m so sorry. Patston: Glad we got the chance to catch up and talk it through. I wanted you to look me in the eyes and realise I am a person — a mum, wife and daughter (all those things we discussed) and how they would feel seeing what you sent me. I’ll never know who you sent them to or why; but everyone deserves a chance. You were clearly upset and showed remorse which I am for. I hope you can move on from this with a greater respect for treating people the right way. As I said, I won’t be telling Ewen, or the ARU as you are entitled to one mistake and be a better person for it. I hope this is your moment and you gain a greater respect for the people here doing a job for you and the rest of the team. Let’s move on from this and start anew. No need to talk about it any further. Di. Beale: I can’t believe your not going to tell Ewen or the ARU this means so much to me & I have learned my lesson I promise you. You have been very kind to me di and I’ll never do anything like this again. Seeing you so upset hurt me I couldn’t deal with it. You have my respect & deserve better you do so much for us & work so hard. Wish I could take it back. Thankyou di.

