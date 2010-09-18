Here Are The "Terrible, Absolutely Terrible" Cuts California Must Make To Balance The Budget

California just hit its record 79th day without a budget. If it’s going to continue to operate as a state, California has two ways forward:



1) Borrow from pensions — which Schwarzenegger has considered — and count on a credit downgrade and a Greece-like problem.

2) Drop the axe on state services with “terrible, absolutely terrible cuts” — as Schwarzenegger called them in May.

It’s starting to looks like we’re headed for the latter.

