Here Are The "Terrible, Absolutely Terrible" Cuts California Must Make To Balance The Budget

California just hit its record 79th day without a budget. If it’s going to continue to operate as a state, California has two ways forward:
1) Borrow from pensions — which Schwarzenegger has considered — and count on a credit downgrade and a Greece-like problem.
2) Drop the axe on state services with “terrible, absolutely terrible cuts” — as Schwarzenegger called them in May.
It’s starting to looks like we’re headed for the latter.
The Governor proposes cuts of $1.6 billion from Medi-Cal, the state's Medicaid program. These include:
- increasing payments and reducing services ($917 million)
- eliminating eligibility for recent immigrants ($118 million)
- eliminating day care for elderly and disabled ($104 million)
- reducing eligibility to the minimum allowed under federal law ($532 million)
Source: California Budget Project
Proposed cuts include:
- terminating the Health Families program ($596 million)
- increasing premiums and eliminating vision benefits ($21.7 million)
Source: California Budget Project
Proposed cuts include:
- terminating CalWORKs Program ($1.73 billion)
Photo: Protesters placed shoes outside the Capitol to protest CalWORKs budget cuts in 2009.
Source: California Budget Project
Proposed cuts include:
- terminating the IHSS program ($1.42 billion)
Source: California Budget Project
Proposed cuts include:
- reducing state workers' pay by 10 per cent ($1.04 billion)
- reducing state pensions ($405.8 million)
- issuing an executive order requiring state departments to reduce personnel costs by 5 per cent ($449.6 million)
- providing cheaper health insurance ($152.8 million)
Source: California Budget Project
Proposed cuts include:
- reducing funding for school district central administration ($1.2 billion)
- reducing funding for K-3 class size reduction ($550 million)
- shifting some school administrative work to the private sector ($300 million)
- eliminating funding for enrollment growth at state universities ($111.9 million)
Source: California Budget Project
Proposed cuts include:
- eliminating non-court required rehab programs and increasing the number of parolees assigned to each parole officer ($280 million)
- reducing funding for trial court ($100 million)
Source: California Budget Project
Proposed cuts include:
- reducing child care funding ($122.9 million)
- eliminate funding for a foster kids program ($36 million)
Source: California Budget Project
Proposed cuts include:
- reducing California's supplemental social security payments ($177.8 million)
- terminating the California Food Assistance Program ($56.2 million)
Source: California Budget Project
Proposed cuts include:
- terminating the Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants ($107.3 million)
- eliminating benefits for recent immigrants ($22.5 million)
Source: California Budget Project
Last year, cuts to fill a $60 billion gap included:
- reduced funding for the Healthy Families program
- eliminated coverage of dental, vision, and other services of Medicaid
- reduced funding for day care for the elderly and disabled
- reduced school aid, prompting state universities to increase tuition by 32%
- cut or reduced programs for literacy, special needs education, and K-12 education
- imposed furloughs and pay cuts for some state employees, as well as a hiring freeze
Source: California Budget Project
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.