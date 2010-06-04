Markets Give Up Gains: Here Are The 10 Trades You Need To Know About Right Now

Markets might seem a bit boring today with little movement on the major indices:
- DOW flat
- NASDAQ up 0.48%
- S&P 500 up 0.11%
But we have the big trades that are still bringing some action into the day right here.
Costco underperformed in May compared to analyst estimates.
Fears over the state of the European banking system are hitting Santander.
