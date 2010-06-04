Markets Give Up Gains: Here Are The 10 Trades You Need To Know About Right Now

Gregory White, Vincent Fernando, CFA
Markets might seem a bit boring today with little movement on the major indices:

  • DOW flat
  • NASDAQ up 0.48%
  • S&P 500 up 0.11%

But we have the big trades that are still bringing some action into the day right here.

Oil Leak Crisis: BP up 1.85%

LMRP attempt imminent, debt downgraded, and yet BP still rallies.

Poor Sales: Costco (COST) down around 1.9%

Costco underperformed in May compared to analyst estimates.

Poor Sales: BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) down around 2.8%

BJ's disappoints with lower than expected same store sales.

Better Than Expected Sales: Abercrombie and Fitch (ANF) up around 7.1%

Abercrombie and Fitch sales did not decline as much as expected.

Commodities: Copper down around 3.6%

Copper continuing to liquidate.

Commodities: Gold down 0.91%

Gold down, as everything else moves up.

Energy: Natural Gas ETF (UNG) up 2.65%

Natural gas rising as a result of lower than expected inventory data.

Currencies: Euro (EURUSD) down 0.50%

The euro is down sharply against the dollar.

Mining: Vale (VALE) down 3.45%

Lower metals futures hitting big miner Vale.

Europe Worries: Banco Santander (STD) down around 2.4%

Fears over the state of the European banking system are hitting Santander.

