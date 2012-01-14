These Are The 10 Most Bizarre Fast-Food Locations On The Planet

Looks delicious.

Photo: Sara A. Beyer/Flickr

Among the world’s global businesses, what’s more ubiquitous than American fast food?

KFC (YUM), for example, deep-fries chicken in more than 20,000 shops around the planet, including a new outlet in Nairobi, Kenya, which opened this summer, becoming America’s first fast food outlet in East Africa. Click here to see where these wacky locations are >

The category king McDonald’s (MCD) runs some 32,000 burger joints internationally, while the Starbucks (SBUX) mermaid graces 17,000 espresso-scented shops in 50 countries.

Even Canada’s Tim Hortons (THI), a doughnut and coffee chain, recently opened shop in Dubai to immediate success. The chain is planning to open another 120 locations across the Middle East.

But while American travellers are accustomed to seeing familiar brands far from home (for better or worse), there are a few US fast-food openings that have raised some eyebrows. Here, Minyanville reports on the 10 strangest fast-food locations anywhere.



Click here to see where these wacky locations are >

This post originally appeared at Minyanville.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.