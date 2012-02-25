Here Are The 10 Greatest Legal Lines In Film History

Photo: screenshot

“To Kill A Mockingbird,” “A Few Good Men” and “Erin Brockovich” all share one thing in common—other than being films based on legal matters—they deliver some of the most memorable movie quotes in history.Sure, nobody enjoys sitting in a courtroom in real life; however, we don’t mind watching them on the big screen if they include A-listers Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts and John Travolta.



Bloomberg Law compiled a list of the top 10 lines from legal films including everyone from Jack Nicholson‘s explosive one liner in “A Few Good Men” to defending the mob.

See if you agree with them all.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.