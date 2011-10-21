Here Are The 13 Tech Superstars On Fortune's 40 Under 40 List

Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list is out, and there are a dozen tech people — including No.1 and No. 2 — listed.
Not bad for the surging industry.
The surprise comes from the new faces.
We’re talking Instagram and Spotify, Dropbox and VEVO.
That shows there is plenty of opportunity to make it big quickly in the tech sector.
So, go start a company.
The co-founder lets Larry Page lead and allows himself to do secret stuff. The only question: Is he doing too much?
Twitter and Square are both poised for huge years. Dorsey is going to climb this list if he succeeds in building one or both.
The Facebook founder was No. 2 last year. He replaces Marc Andreessen, who was No. 1 last year but aged out.
