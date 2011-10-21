Here Are The 13 Tech Superstars On Fortune's 40 Under 40 List

Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list is out, and there are a dozen tech people — including No.1 and No. 2 — listed.



Not bad for the surging industry.

The surprise comes from the new faces.

We’re talking Instagram and Spotify, Dropbox and VEVO.

That shows there is plenty of opportunity to make it big quickly in the tech sector.

So, go start a company.

