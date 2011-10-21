Here Are The 13 Tech Superstars On Fortune's 40 Under 40 List

Noah Davis
Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list is out, and there are a dozen tech people — including No.1 and No. 2 — listed.

Not bad for the surging industry.

The surprise comes from the new faces.

We’re talking Instagram and Spotify, Dropbox and VEVO.

That shows there is plenty of opportunity to make it big quickly in the tech sector.

So, go start a company.

13 in tech (39 overall). Kevin Systrom's Instagram is a runaway hit.

11 million users. Not bad for a one-year-old business.

12 (35). Carolyn Everson is responsible for monetizing Facebook.

Sheryl Sandberg recruited her from Microsoft to sell, sell, sell.

11 (31). Tony Hsieh continues to grow Zappos.

He's also building the 'Delivering happiness' brand.

10 (29). The Dropbox boys are a new addition.

Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi are worth hundreds of millions on paper.

9 (28). Foursquare's Dennis Crowley and VEVO's Rio Caraeff are tied.

Two growing companies with huge potential. Can it be realised?

8 (27). Andrew Mason continues to run Groupon.

But is he running it into the ground? The future will tell.

7 (20). Marissa Mayer keeps Google on track.

The company's first female engineer now has plenty of influence at Google.

6 (19). Barry Silbert founded SecondMarket.

He's the one helping drive those valuations.

5 (18). Daniel Ek brought Spotify to the US.

Can his music service survive?

4 (11). Sergey Brin oversees Google's special projects.

The co-founder lets Larry Page lead and allows himself to do secret stuff. The only question: Is he doing too much?

3 (8). Jack Dorsey is running two huge companies.

Twitter and Square are both poised for huge years. Dorsey is going to climb this list if he succeeds in building one or both.

2 (2). Google's new CEO Larry Page is near the top.

Page took over in April and set about remaking the company in his own image.

1 (1). Mark Zuckerberg should not be a surprise.

The Facebook founder was No. 2 last year. He replaces Marc Andreessen, who was No. 1 last year but aged out.

At one point, Steve Jobs would have made the list...

