Here Are The Tastiest Parts Of The Adelaide Food & Wine Festival

Festival director Amanda James-Pritchard.

The second Adelaide Food & Wine Festival tucks in from tomorrow, with 10 days of eating, drinking and carousing across South Australia, until April 13.

With so much to see, slurp and taste, we asked Festival Director Amanda James-Pritchard to single out a few juicy morsels, which she’s listed below.

You can read the full program here.

Baudin & Flinders Breakfast

Friday, April 4, Lipson St, Port Adelaide

Chef David Swain, front-of-house dynamo Sharon Romeo and the team from Fino create a shared breakfast informed and inspired by the journeys of Nicolas Baudin and Matthew Flinders. Hosted by Keith Conlon and in collaboration with the SA Maritime Museum. Historic.

Market Feast

Saturday, April 5, Adelaide Central Market



Current Chef of the Year Duncan Welgemoed and The Happy Motel TM will take the reins of this market-produce dinner comprising local artists, winemakers, traders, producers and musicians, after hours in Adelaide Central Market. Epic evening.

#EASTENDWINDOWN

Sunday, April 6, Vardon Avenue, Adelaide

Laneway wine party curated by the folks at East End Cellars with local rock star winemakers. DJ. El Choto Paella, Low & Slow pulled pork and Tasting Room charcuterie plate. Convivival.

Think.Talk.Food Wine

Tuesday, April 8, National Wine Centre

Food and wine forum with a difference. 20 speakers with five minutes each on the same topic before participants themselves brainstorm ideas and present back. Adelaide Lord Mayor Stephen Yarwood, wine man Mike Bennie, Tim Wildman MW, Wendy Umberger, Amanda Daniel. Think talk, participate.

Eating their Words

Tuesday April 8, Adelaide

Food writing and blogging discussion over dinner at Daniel O’Connell Hotel with David Sly (Australian Gourmet Traveller, SA Life), Christina Soong (Hungry Australian) and George Ujvary (foodologist). Lively.

Chef Challenge

Wednesday, April 9, National Wine Centre

4 top chefs, 4 ingredients, 4 ABC broadcasters.

Emma Shearer (Magill Estate), Phil Whitmarsh, Duncan Welgemoed and Phil Pope will create a dish from an ingredient chosen by an 891 ABC broadcaster. Tricky.

Tribute: Don Dunstan.

Don Dunstan Tribute

Thursday, April 10, Fino, Willunga

Dinner to celebrate the former premier and South Australian icon produced by his former apprentice, Chef Sam Smith. Pink shorts optional.

Town Picnic

Saturday, April 12, Rymill Park, Adelaide

A retro day-out with egg and spoon races, picnic hampers and old-school fare from Chefs Jimmy Shu, Salvatore Pepe and Georgie Rogers. Free concert by Peter Combe. Special guest Max Allen. Wine, Beer. Cider. Sangria. Cheese. Foodie-dog arena for your pooch. Register your dog and receive a “Food Critic” Dog tag! Classes including toffee apple making and “how to drink wine with an excitable dog”. Classy.

Vegan Trail

Tuesday, April 8, Adelaide Central Market

With the bacon trails sold out (again), check out this new tour with a veggie bent taken by Bliss Organic’s Grace Love. You’ll feel good.

Angove Family Winemakers will host a ‘Ribs and Reds’ lunch in McLaren Vale Photo: John Kruger

PIRSA Regional Celebration

Sunday, April 13, various locations

Choose from 13 events across South Australia from Coonawarra to the Riverland and the Hills to McLaren Vale. I’ll [Amanda] be at Sips in the Sticks in the Glen Roy Shearing Shed, Coonawarra.

