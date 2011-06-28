Presenting The Longest, Tallest And Busiest Infrastructure In The World

Photo: USFunds2011 via Flickr
Each year, bigger, taller and more technologically advanced projects dot the skylines, country sides and coast lines of cities across the globe.The following slideshow details some of mankind’s greatest architectural and infrastructure achievements.
South Africa's Mponeng mine is the world's deepest, sending miners 2.4 miles underground in search of gold. It's so deep, it could fit 10 Empire State Buildings stacked on top of each other, says the Financial Times.
At a height of 2,700 feet, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai has 162 floors and was completed in 2010. If you're looking for sheer quantity of skyscrapers, Hong Kong has the largest number of high-rise buildings in the world.
Russia's Trans-Siberian Railroad is the longest train track in the world. The track connects Moscow to the far east of Russia and the Sea of Japan. An important economic and military development, the Trans-Siberian Railroad has been credited with the growth of several larger cities in Siberia.
The Gothard Base Tunnel, located beneath the Swiss Alps, will soon be the longest railway tunnel in the world. Set to be completed in 2017, the $12 billion project will be longer than the undersea Seikan Tunnel in Japan. The tunnel, spanning more than 35 miles, is expected to boost trade and travel in Europe.
A 27-story skyscraper in downtown Mumbai carrying a price tag near $2 billion is the world's first billion-dollar home. The home is owned by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, who runs the country's largest private sector company.
The Nurek Dam, located on the Vakhsh River in Tajikistan, is the tallest engineered dam in the world. The nearly 1,000-foot cement dam was completed in 1980 and the 4.0 gigawatts of power it generates is enough to meet 98 per cent of the country's electricity needs.
Spanning more than 5 miles above the Jiangsu Province in China, the Suzhou-Nantong Highway Bridge is the world's longest cable-stayed bridge. The bridge has linked the two prosperous cities of Nantog and Suzhou, shortening the journey between the two from a four-hour ferry ride to just a one-hour drive across the bridge.
The busiest airport in the world is the Atlanta-Hartsfield Airport in the U.S. The Georgia airport saw 89 million passengers in 2010. It's also notorious for lengthy delays.
The port of Singapore is the busiest seaport in the world, handling more than 25 million shipments each year. At any given time there are nearly 1,000 vessels in port with one ship leaving/arriving every three or four minutes.
As the world's largest subsea pipeline, the Langeled pipeline transports Norwegian natural gas to England. The pipeline is 745 miles long, and over 1 million tons of steel were used in its construction.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.