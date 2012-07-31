You'll Never Guess Which Olympic Athlete Is A Trash Collector By Day

When we look in awe at the world’s greatest athletes performing during the 2012 Olympics, it’s hard to believe that some of them have regular day jobs. It can be really expensive to train for the Olympics, and not everyone has expensive endorsements and funding to fall back on. Here are a couple Olympians with surprising day jobs.
Chas Betts
Country: USA Sport: Wrestling Age: 25 Job status: Betts is a motions designer, which is a specialised field in graphics that deals with animations. Check out his work on his design website.
Chi Yip Cheung
Country: Hong Kong, China Sport: Judo Age: 25 Job status: Cheung is a full-time fireman but hopes to coach judo in the future.
Lance Brooks Country: USA Sport: Discus throwing Age: 28 Job status: At one point, Brooks was juggling seven jobs, including bartending and a high school coaching gig. One of his most recent jobs was in construction.
Urige Buta
Country: Norway Sport: Marathon running Age 33 Job status: He works full-time as a janitor.
Debbie Capozzi
Country: USA Sport: Sailing Age: 31 Job status: She works for her family’s Italian ice shop in Long Island.
Jamel Herring
Country: USA Sport: Boxing Age: 26 Job status: Herring spends most of his time as a US Marines Corp sergeant at the Camp Lejeune base in North Carolina.
Karen Hultzer
Country: South Africa Sport: Archery Age: 46 Job status: Hultzer is a landscaper by profession.
Race Imboden
Country: USA Sport: Fencing Age: 19 Job status: Imboden just finished an internship at a record label but deejays in his spare time.
Country: USA Sport: Jumping Age: 28 Job status: Laine actually has a law degree from Georgetown University and passed the New York Bar Examination, so he’s allowed to practice as a lawyer. However, he put his law career on hiatus because of training for the Olympics.