Here Are The States Where The Most People Walk Or Bike To Work

Walking or biking to work may be good for your health, but it’s pretty rare in the United States. Only about 3.4% of people get to work on foot or on a bike, according to a new report from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

That number varies a lot from place to place. The District of Columbia — an urban area that can’t really be compared to states — had the highest percentage: 14.8% of D.C. residents walk or bike to work.

The state with the largest percentage of walking/biking commuters (8.9%) was Alaska. The state with the smallest percentage was Alabama, where just 1.4% of residents walk or bike to work.

Here’s a full picture of the country — darker green means more walkers/bikers. Just hover over a state to see its percentage.

As for Alaska’s surprising number one spot, Jeffrey Miller, the president of the Alliance for Biking and Walking offered a guess in an interview with GOOD magazine: the price of gasoline in our frigid state.

Indeed, gas prices in Alaska are some of the highest in the nation. While there are undoubtedly many factors that affect people’s commute, perhaps costly gasoline is reason enough to motivate people to drive less and walk and bike more.

