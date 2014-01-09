Here Are The States That Will Have The Strongest Job Growth This Year

The Pew Research Center released an infographic yesterday that incorporates Moody’s projections for which states will have the strongest job growth in 2014.

Topping the list is North Dakota which is projected to have job growth of 3.6%. However, because the state is so small, that only adds up to 15,000 additional jobs.

That’s in comparison to Illinois which is projected to have the slowest job growth in the country at 1.0%. Yet, Moodys expects the state to add nearly 60,000 jobs.

Texas is expected to add the most number of total jobs at over 300,000.

Here’s the projected job growth for all 50 states:

