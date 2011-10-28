10 States That Spend The Most On Candy

Buying peanut butter candy in Oregon.

Halloween is just around the corner, and to get into ourselves into the mood, we thought we’d take a look at one of best parts of the spooky holiday: candy.According to the National Retail Federation, people who are getting into this year’s Halloween activities plan on spending an average of $21.05 on candy to give out to trick-or-treaters or have around at parties.



Of course, some people have bigger sweet tooths than others, and are willing to shell out more to get their sugary fix. We wanted to figure out which states have the biggest sweet tooths, so we looked at candy shop spending from July 2010 to June 2011 based on Bundle data, which comes from the U.S. government, anonymized and aggregated spending transactions from Citi, and third party data providers. We then normalized that data based on average spending per state, including Washington D.C.

Since most people by their Halloween candy at grocery stores, and it’s difficult to determine what people are actually buying without having their receipts on hand, we decided that the best way to establish the biggest sweet tooths in America was by looking at spending at candy shops such as See’s and Godiva during the course of an entire year.

The biggest sweet tooth in America: Nevada. According to our data, residents of Nevada spend 5.72 times more than the national average on candy. That’s a lot of sugar! One reason Nevadans might be spending so much at candy shops because they’re located in or nearby the major casinos in Las Vegas, which get a lot of foot traffic throughout the year. There’s a Ghiradelli Chocolate Shop located inside Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, and in Caesars Palace has a Vosges chocolate shop which sells a chocolate-covered bacon gift set for $69.

