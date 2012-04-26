These Soviet Space-Race Propaganda Posters Retain Their Delusional Intensity 50 Years Later

“Soviet man—be proud, you opened the road to stars from Earth!” “Glory to the conquerors of the universe!”From 1958 to 1963 the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics created an incredible collection of posters with over-the-top propaganda lines like that to inspire Russians in the space race.
The bold colours painted in the socialist-realism style captured the intensity of an era moulded by the paranoid and dramatic competition.
The posters, estimated to be worth $400 and $1,500, were recently auctioned off by Mercer & Middlesex Auctions.
'In the name of peace'
Unsurprisingly, Lenin's face was drafted to further the national cause, even though he died in 1924.
'With Lenin's name!'
'Soviet man -- be proud, you opened the road to stars from Earth!'
The Cold War insinuated itself into every aspect of U.S. and Soviet life. The space race was an extension of that.
'Into space!'
'October opened the road to space!'
Sputnik 2 launched a month later and carried the first living animal, a dog named Laika, into space.
'The way for man is open!'
The U.S. launched its own satellite, Explorer I, into space in 1958. In 1959, the USSR launched the first probe to hit the moon.
'Sons of October--Pioneers of the Universe!'
In 1961, cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to orbit Earth. (American Alan Shepard was the first American in space, but he didn't make an orbit).
'Glory to the Soviet people--the pioneer of space!'
President Kennedy then announced that Americans would put the first man on the moon. NASA increased its budget 500 per cent. Seven years later, Neil Armstrong set foot on its surface.
'We will open the distant worlds!'
'From students' models to spaceships!'
'Let there be peace!'
