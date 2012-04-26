These Soviet Space-Race Propaganda Posters Retain Their Delusional Intensity 50 Years Later

“Soviet man—be proud, you opened the road to stars from Earth!” “Glory to the conquerors of the universe!”From 1958 to 1963 the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics created an incredible collection of posters with over-the-top propaganda lines like that to inspire Russians in the space race.



The bold colours painted in the socialist-realism style captured the intensity of an era moulded by the paranoid and dramatic competition.

The posters, estimated to be worth $400 and $1,500, were recently auctioned off by Mercer & Middlesex Auctions.

