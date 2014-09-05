Here Are The 200 'Sky Soldiers' The US Is Sending To Military Exercises In Ukraine

The Pentagon announced Wednesday the U.S. Army will besending200 paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team to Ukraine. The paratroopers from the 173rd, known as “Sky Soldiers,” will participate in a joint military exercise, Rapid Trident, against Russia’s objections.

Russia had warned against any NATO exercises in Ukraine, which is facing a Russian invasion of its eastern borders in support of pro-Moscow separatists. Although Putin’s overall goal isn’t clear, it appears Russian and separatist forces are marching on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol to create an overland route to Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed in March.

The Sky Soldiers will participate in the Exercise Rapid Trident alongside 1,300 other soldiers from a wide swath of countries, including Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Ukraine, and a host of NATO states.

Exercise Rapid Trident will take place from Sept. 15-26 at a training center near Yavoriv, Ukraine.

Ints Kalnins/REUTERS Paratroopers of the 173rd Airborne Brigade of the U.S. Army in Europe take part in the ‘Black Arrow’ military exercise in Rukla, May 14, 2014

During Exercise Rapid Trident, the 173rd will help focus on mine clearing, patrolling, and convoy defence training alongside soldiers from 14 other countries and NATO representatives.

Kacper Pempel/REUTERS

The 173rd Airborne are based out of Vicenza, Italy, and have taken part in a number of military exercises recently.

In May, the 173rd participated in a training exercise in Rukla, Lithuania.

Ints Kalnins/Reuters Paratroopers of the 173rd Airborne Brigade of the U.S. Army in Europe take part in military exercise ‘Black Arrow’ in Rukla, Lithuania, on May 14, 2014.

In April, the 173rd Sky Soldiers also took part in an unscheduled training exercise in Poland.

Kacper Pempel/REUTERS A Humvee of the U.S. Army’s 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team is parachuted during the NATO-led exercise ‘Orzel Alert’ held together with Canada’s 3rd Battalion and Princess Patricia’s Light Infantry, and Poland’s 6th Airborne Brigade in Bledowska Desert in Chechlo, near Olkusz, south Poland May 5, 2014.

Four paratrooper companies of the 173rd have been deployed to Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in a move to reassure NATO allies against possible Russian aggression.

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel Troops from the U.S. Army’s 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team parachute from a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during a NATO-led exercise ‘Orzel Alert’ held together with Canada’s 3rd Battalion and Princess Patricia’s Light Infantry, and Poland’s 6th Airborne Brigade in Bledowska Desert in Chechlo, near Olkusz, south Poland May 5, 2014.

