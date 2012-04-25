Here Are The Slimy New Details About John Edwards' Affair

Photo: AP

Andrew Young, once a senior aide to John Edwards, testified in court today, as part of the disgraced former presidential candidate’s criminal trial.Edwards is facing charges that he knowingly misused nearly $1 million campaign funds to support and hide his pregnant mistress, Rielle Hunter, from the public.



Young is considered the prosecution’s key witness, and already, his testimony has provided new details for case, including how Edwards would typically send Hunter $5,000 a month, though sometimes he would sent up to $12,000, according to CNN.

Here are some more details from Young’s testimony:

According to Young, when Edwards first heard about Hunter’s pregnancy, he called her a “crazy slut” and said that there was a “1-in-3 chance it was his child.” (via CNN)

As far as how the money was delivered, Young explained that philanthropist Rachel “Bunny” Mellon would make personal checks out to her interior decorator, who would then co-sign checks with Young’s wife, using Young’s wife’s maiden name. She would then deposit the check into their own account. (via ABC News)

Young first began to suspect Edwards was having an affair with Hunter in September 2006, when he invited her to shoot his campaign videos. (via CNN)

During that time, Edwards made several calls to Hunter, Young said. He added that at one point, he heard Edwards cough while talking with Hunter on the phone. (via CNN)

Young also said that for the first time ever, Edwards asked Young to carry his bags for him while he was with Hunter. Then, at the end of the trip, Edwards personally took Hunter to the airport — something he never had done for the staff before. (via CNN)

Edwards’ wife began to suspect an affair after she picked up a call from Hunter and let her talk without responding, Young explained. He said she then hung up and told Edwards to fire Hunter. (via ABC News)

Edwards’ defence attorneys, however, quickly challenged Young’s credibility, saying that he consulted with three other witnesses about his testimony and that he was a greedy staffer. After the scandal broke, Young wrote a book called “The Politician: An Insider’s Account of John Edwards’s Pursuit of the Presidency and the Scandal That Brought Him Down.” The defence also noted that Young too had an affair with a campaign employee.

