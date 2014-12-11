Here Are The Six Australian Films To Be Screened At The 2015 Sundance Film Festival

‘Hits’ Screening – Sundance London Film And Music Festival 2014.

Photo: Tim P. Whitby/ Getty.

The annual Sundance Film Festival is internationally recognised for great independent films from around the world, and six Australian projects have been invited to screen there next year.

Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason said it was an honour to have six local filmmakers recognised.

“Having their work premiere at such a highly competitive festival is a fantastic opportunity for these filmmakers to showcase their talent,” he said.

“It is particularly special to have such an eclectic range of Australian projects invited to the festival, from shorts to feature films, to feature and immersive documentaries.”

Founded by Robert Redford in 1981, the 2015 Sundance Film Festival runs from January 22 to February 1.

Here are the Australian films to hit the screen.

Sam Klemke’s Time Machine

South Australian Closer Productions’ Sam Klemke’s Time Machine will have its world premiere in the New Frontier Film section.

It’s about an obsessive filmmaker, Sam Klemke, who in 1977, aged 17, set out to record himself every year until his death. Sam filmed and narrated 50 years of his life, creating a strange and intimate portrait of what it means to be human. The film was written and directed by Matthew Bate.

Assent

Oscar Raby’s Assent will screen in the New Frontier Installations section.

Already an award-winning film, Assent is an immersive documentary using virtual reality technology to put the user in the footsteps of director Oscar Raby’s father, who in 1973, was a 22-year-old army officer stationed in the north of Chile, on the day when the Caravan of Death came to his regiment.

It was written, directed and produced by Oscar Raby.

The Face of Ukraine: Casting Oksana Baiul

Kitty Green’s The Face of Ukraine: Casting Oksana Baiul will premiere to the world in the Sundance Shorts Competition.

The film, set in divided and war-torn Ukraine, tells the story of little girls adorned in pink sequins auditioning to play the role of gold medal–winning figure skater Oksana Baiul – whose tears of joy once united their troubled country. It was written and directed by Kitty Green and produced by Kitty Green, Philippa Campey and Michael Latham.

Followers

Followers – Short Film Trailer from Tim Marshall on Vimeo.

Tim Marshall’s Followers will also premiere to the world in the Sundance Shorts Competition.

Followers is about an elderly woman who sees a vision of Jesus by way of a young African man at her swimming class, and befriends him, believing God has sent him to free her from the loneliness. The short film was written and directed by Tim Marshall and produced by Christina Radburn and Grant Vidgen.

Strangerland

Kim Farrant’s Strangerland will screen in competition in the World Cinema Dramatic program.

Strangerland is a mystery drama about a couple played by Nicole Kidman and Joseph Fiennes, whose lives unravel after their two teenage children go missing in the harsh Australian desert. The film also stars Hugo Weaving. Directed by Kim Farrant, produced by Naomi Wenck and Macdara Kelleher, the story is by Fiona Seres and written by both Fiona and Michael Kinirons.

Partisan

Ariel Kleiman’s Partisan will also screen in competition in the World Cinema Dramatic program.

The psychological thriller follows 11-year-old Alexander – playful, curious and naïve, like any other kid. He is also a trained assassin. Raised in a hidden paradise on the outskirts of town, Alexander has grown up seeing the world exclusively through the eyes of his father, Gregori – played by Vincent Cassel. As Alexander starts to think for himself, Gregori’s idyllic world begins to crumble. This film was directed by Ariel Kleiman, and written by Kleiman and Sarah Cyngler, and produced by Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.