Check Out These Gorgeous Photos Taken With HTC's Next Big Android Phone

In an effort to promote the HTC One series of smartphones first unveiled at Mobile World Congress earlier this month, HTC is sending brand ambassadors around the world for fans to test out the phones and their impressive camera features.The One series will be HTC’s flagship phone for the first part of the year, so expect to see a huge push as the launch gets closer. (We don’t have a solid launch date, but it’ll likely be some time in April.)



In a blog series named “Taking HTC One on the road,” representatives from HTC aim to hit major cities such as Rome, London, Taipei, San Paolo, and New Delhi.

So far, two blog posts showed that travellers had ventured to Bangkok, Thailand and Paris, France, and continuing on to Jakarta, Indonesia and Warsaw, Poland.

HTC’s One series phones have almost no shutter lag, letting you shoot several photos in seconds. You can also capture stills while recording video.

Check out the sample photos from the HTC One phones that were taken abroad by those who got to test out the phone.

