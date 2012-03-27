Check Out These Gorgeous Photos Taken With HTC's Next Big Android Phone

Natt Garun
htc one camera

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

In an effort to promote the HTC One series of smartphones first unveiled at Mobile World Congress earlier this month, HTC is sending brand ambassadors around the world for fans to test out the phones and their impressive camera features.The One series will be HTC’s flagship phone for the first part of the year, so expect to see a huge push as the launch gets closer. (We don’t have a solid launch date, but it’ll likely be some time in April.)

In a blog series named “Taking HTC One on the road,” representatives from HTC aim to hit major cities such as Rome, London, Taipei, San Paolo, and New Delhi.

So far, two blog posts showed that travellers had ventured to Bangkok, Thailand and Paris, France, and continuing on to Jakarta, Indonesia and Warsaw, Poland. 

HTC’s One series phones have almost no shutter lag, letting you shoot several photos in seconds. You can also capture stills while recording video.

Check out the sample photos from the HTC One phones that were taken abroad by those who got to test out the phone.

A black and white photo of the streets of Paris.

A macro shot of the gardens surrounding the Louvre in Paris.

Another shot of the Louvre which captures the fine details of the gates.

The HTC One series will have a Beats Audio integration.

A low-light photo of a table set up at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.

One of the many intricate temples around Bangkok.

A statue at Wat Pho, one of Thailand's landmark temples.

A close-up shot of Pad Thai, a classic staple of Thai cuisine.

An indoors shot of the reclining Buddha in Thailand.

Want more information about the HTC One?

