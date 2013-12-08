Here Are The Salaries For The Highest-Paid College Basketball Coaches

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski received a big pay raise this year to $US7.2 million making him the highest-paid coach in college basketball and all of college sports.

While it is no surprise that Coach K is the highest-paid it may be surprising just how much more he makes than the other top-paid coaches. Only seven other college basketball coaches make more than $US3 million per year.

Using data from USAToday.com, Forbes.com, and other sources we have collected the annual salary and outside income generated by most of the Division I college basketball coaches (private schools are not obligated to release salary information for employees).

