Here Are The Salaries For The Highest-Paid College Basketball Coaches

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski received a big pay raise this year to $US7.2 million making him the highest-paid coach in college basketball and all of college sports.
While it is no surprise that Coach K is the highest-paid it may be surprising just how much more he makes than the other top-paid coaches. Only seven other college basketball coaches make more than $US3 million per year.
Using data from USAToday.com, Forbes.com, and other sources we have collected the annual salary and outside income generated by most of the Division I college basketball coaches (private schools are not obligated to release salary information for employees).
Salary: $US2,200,000
Other income: $US0
Total Compensation: $US2,200,000
Salary: $US2,100,000
Other income: $US257,000
Total Compensation: $US2,357,000
Salary: $US2,100,000
Other income: $US418,506
Total Compensation: $US2,518,506
Salary: $US3,087,000
Other income: $US107,000
Total Compensation: $US3,194,000
Salary: $US3,220,769
Other income: $US525,000
Total Compensation: $US3,745,769
Salary: $US4,750,763
Other income: $US210,000
Total Compensation: $US4,960,763
Salary: $US4,078,327
Other income: $US895,016
Total Compensation: $US4,973,343
