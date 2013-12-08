Here Are The Salaries For The Highest-Paid College Basketball Coaches

Cork Gaines
Mike KrzyzewskiGetty Images

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski received a big pay raise this year to $US7.2 million making him the highest-paid coach in college basketball and all of college sports.

While it is no surprise that Coach K is the highest-paid it may be surprising just how much more he makes than the other top-paid coaches. Only seven other college basketball coaches make more than $US3 million per year.

Using data from USAToday.com, Forbes.com, and other sources we have collected the annual salary and outside income generated by most of the Division I college basketball coaches (private schools are not obligated to release salary information for employees).

25. Dana Altman, Oregon -- $US1.8 million

Salary: $US1,800,000

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US1,800,000

data via USAToday.com

24. Jamie Dixon, Pittsburgh -- $US1.8 million

Salary: $US1,830,176

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US1,830,176

data via USAToday.com

23. Anthony Grant, Alabama -- $US1.8 million

Salary: $US1,840,000

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US1,840,000

data via AL.com

22. John Beilein, Michigan -- $US1.9 million

Salary: $US1,800,000

Other income: $US65,975

Total Compensation: $US1,865,975

data via USAToday.com

21. Jim Boeheim, Syracuse -- $US1.9 million

Salary: $US1,905,576

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US1,905,576

data via USAToday.com

20. Kevin Stallings, Vanderbilt -- $US1.9 million

Salary: $US1,930,000

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US1,930,000

data via Forbes.com

19. Mark Gottfried, North Carolina State -- $US2.0 million

Salary: $US1,950,000

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US1,950,000

data via USAToday.com

18. Lon Kruger, Oklahoma -- $US2.1 million

Salary: $US2,100,000

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US2,100,000

data via USAToday.com

17. Mike Anderson, Arkansas -- $US2.2 million

Salary: $US2,200,000

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US2,200,000

data via ArkansasBusiness.com

16. John Thompson, Georgetown -- $US2.2 million

Salary: $US2,211,250

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US2,211,250

data via USAToday.com

15. Travis Ford, Oklahoma State -- $US2.3 million

Salary: $US2,275,000

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US2,275,000

data via USAToday.com

14. Jay Wright, Villanova -- $US2.3 million

Salary: $US2,290,346

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US2,290,346

data via USAToday.com

13. Bo Ryan, Wisconsin -- $US2.4 million

Salary: $US2,100,000

Other income: $US257,000

Total Compensation: $US2,357,000

data via USAToday.com

13. Rick Barnes, Texas -- $US2.4 million

Salary: $US2,400,000

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US2,400,000

data via Forbes.com

11. Sean Miller, Arizona -- $US2.5 million

Salary: $US2,100,000

Other income: $US418,506

Total Compensation: $US2,518,506

data via USAToday.com

10. Steve Alford, UCLA -- $US2.6 million

Salary: $US2,600,000

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US2,600,000

data via LATimes.com

9. Buzz Williams, Marquette -- $US2.8 million

Salary: $US2,800,000

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US2,800,000

data via Forbes.com

8. Tom Crean, Indiana -- $US2.9 million

Salary: $US2,886,250

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US2,886,250

data via USAToday.com

7. Thad Matta, Ohio State -- $US3.2 million

Salary: $US3,087,000

Other income: $US107,000

Total Compensation: $US3,194,000

data via USAToday.com

6. Billy Donovan, Florida -- $US3.7 million

Salary: $US3,689,200

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US3,689,200

data via USAToday.com

5. Tom Izzo, Michigan State -- $US3.7 million

Salary: $US3,220,769

Other income: $US525,000

Total Compensation: $US3,745,769

data via USAToday.com

4. Bill Self, Kansas -- $US5.0 million

Salary: $US4,750,763

Other income: $US210,000

Total Compensation: $US4,960,763

data via USAToday.com

3. Rick Pitino, Louisville -- $US5.0 million

Salary: $US4,078,327

Other income: $US895,016

Total Compensation: $US4,973,343

data via USAToday.com

2. John Calipari, Kentucky -- $US5.4 million

Salary: $US5,400,000

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US5,400,000

data via USAToday.com

1. Mike Krzyzewski, Duke -- $US7.2 million

Salary: $US7,233,976

Other income: $US0

Total Compensation: $US7,233,976

data via USAToday.com

