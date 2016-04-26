Here are the home building 'hotspots' in Australia right now

(Photo by Mark Dadswell/Getty Images)

Whether measured by housing starts or building approvals, Australia is in the midst of a residential construction boom that has never been seen before.

According to Australia’s Housing Industry Association (HIA), there were 602 locations across Australia that were housing construction “hotspots” in the 2014/15 financial year, a region deemed to have above average population growth and residential building work approved in excess of $100 million.

The table below, supplied by the HIA, reveals the group’s top 20 locations for the 2014/15 financial year.

