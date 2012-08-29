Here Are The Professions That Drink The Most Coffee At Work

If you can’t start your work day without a cup of joe, you’re not alone.



Out of the 4,700 workers who were included in a survey conducted by CareerBuilder and Dunkin’ doughnuts, 60 per cent of them said they drink at least two cups of coffee daily and nearly half admitted that their productivity would be affected without their daily java.

The results showed that scientists and lab technicians are the heaviest coffee drinkers, followed by marketing and public relations professionals, education administrators, editors and writers.

The survey also showed that workers in different industries prefer their coffee prepared differently. Those in law — judges and attorneys — like it black and bitter; those in hospitality like theirs with cream and sugar; editors and writers prefer a little flavour with their daily intake.

The survey also said that those in the Northeast needed more coffee than workers living in other areas.

Japanese coffee-lover and blogger Ryoko Iwata created the infographic below based on the survey’s findings:

Photo: Ryoko Iwata

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.