Here Are The Places With The Most Loyal iPhone Fans, According To Samsung

Apple has a powerful brand in pretty much every part of the U.S., but a 2011 Samsung survey of which brand consumers like best found that Apple’s iPhone had the biggest brand advantage in the Northeast.



That’s according to new court documents entered into evidence on Monday as part of the ongoing patent trial between Apple and Samsung, which we found via AllThingsD.

In the documents, Samsung breaks down Apple’s brand advantage for the iPhone by region and city before and after the release of the Samsung Galaxy smartphone. The report shows that Samsung’s phone helped the company make up ground in regions like the west coast, but Samsung actually lost ground in New England.

Samsung also found that it was way behind Apple in many major cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, at least as of the first half of 2011.

Photo: Samsung via AllThingsD

