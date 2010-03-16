Here Are The People Who Are Going To Get Nailed In The Lehman Examiner Fallout

Photo: www.dtcc.com

The investigation into Lehman Brother’s bookkeeping has produced startling results, naming and shaming key individuals at the company and its auditor Ernst and Young for their involvement in the “Repo 105” program.The program, which allowed Lehman Brothers to reduce its leverage conveniently in time for its quarterly earnings releases, has the former heads of the failed bank in hot water over their knowledge of its function.



We take a look at those individuals, and auditing company Ernst and Young, and how their involvement in the scandal could be considered criminal.

Check Out The People Who Are Going To Get Nailed In The Lehman Examiner Fallout >

