Here Are The People Who Are Going To Get Nailed In The Lehman Examiner Fallout

The investigation into Lehman Brother’s bookkeeping has produced startling results, naming and shaming key individuals at the company and its auditor Ernst and Young for their involvement in the “Repo 105” program.The program, which allowed Lehman Brothers to reduce its leverage conveniently in time for its quarterly earnings releases, has the former heads of the failed bank in hot water over their knowledge of its function.
We take a look at those individuals, and auditing company Ernst and Young, and how their involvement in the scandal could be considered criminal.
Prior to becoming CFO of Lehman Brothers in June 2008, Lowitt was made aware of the complexity of the 'Repo 105' deals. Specifically, Lowitt understood how the transactions were used to move securities off balance sheet in order to reduce the level of leverage at the firm for reports.
Lowitt was also told of the problems of counterparties in these deals, specifically, issues around funding at the end of the second quarter of 2008.
Callan was informed while CFO in early 2008 of the threats the 'Repo 105' program could cause.
Specifically, she was told of the 'headline' risk surrounding the use of the program, as it wasn't included in Lehman Brothers' financial statements. Headline was also expanded to 'reputational' due to the extent of the program, and Callan was told that the Repo deals had no 'economic substance.'
She failed to act on these warnings.
Fuld denied any knowledge of the 'Repo 105' transactions to the examiner. But he had a large amount of meetings on the subject of leverage and reducing leverage, several which included documents which made reference to the 'Repo 105' program.
According to the examiner, Bart McDade informed Fuld of the repo program and Lehman's reliance on it in June 2008.
O'Meara has denied having significant awareness of the 'Repo 105' program, but the examiner has found that he actually helped to start the program, specifically the limits for which it could be used, as far back as mid-2006.
The examiner also found that raising the allowance for 'Repo 105' use required O'Meara's authorization.
O'Meara was involved in the day to day functioning of the program, understood its end of quarter role, and knowingly utilized the program to avoid reporting the firm's leverage.
Ernst & Young failed to investigate a whistle blowers claims into the 'Repo 105 scandal, claims which pointed to a $50 billion use of the program at the end of 2008's second quarter.
The auditing company ignored information which suggesting irregularities in how Lehman handled their balance sheet, instead conducting the audit of the company's 10-Qs and 10-ks without properly investigating charges.
