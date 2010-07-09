Meet Today's Winners And Losers Of Wall Street

THE DAY’S WINNERS



Michael Lupia – Left JPM for Morgan Stanley and brought $30 million in clients with him. JPM is suing him for breaching contract.

Robert Miller – The former money manager and SEC lawyer escaped a 20-year prison sentence by telling a judge he was a “fearful, self-loathing alcoholic.”

Russ Smyth – The CEO of H&R Block (biggest US tax preparer) quit his job. Stocks fell as much as 13% today and traded for as little as $13.23 (lowest shares rate since May 2001.

Tony Osmond – Citi just poached “the rainmaker” from Goldman. He’s now the head of Citi i-banking in Australia.

Michael Turek – Left his position at Prudential Financial where he was a SVP and Metals Sales Trader to become the First Vice President for Newedge Group’s Metals team based in New York.

Aaron Boesky (Ivan’s cousin) – Promised to take a naked lap around Hong Kong if stocks end lower this year.



Tim Flannery – The founder of Copia Capital will run the fund on his own. Flannery completed fully detaching his $520 million hedge fund from Morgan Stanley‘s Front Point Partners today.

Michael Lau – Lau was set free from Credit Suisse. He will soon run Candlewood Special Situations seprately from the bank, who plan to spin off the hedge fund.

Don Pollard – Is also being set free from Credit Suisse. He wil soon run the other hedge fund Credit Suisse plans to spin off, Candlewood Credit Value.

THE DAY’S LOSERS

John Paulson – His Advantage Plus fund is down 8.8% this year. Investors have pulled out $2 billion so far.

Travis Wright – The money manager who told investors he was investing in real estate when actually, he was investing in the candwich, the sandwich in a can, is currently being sued by the SEC.

Wilbur Ross – Ross “wants to be the king of New Jersey banking.” To begin his reign of the dirty Jers, he bought a nearly 25% stake for $100 million in Vineland, N.J.-based Sun Bancorp.

Non Wall Streeter worth mentioning: Martin Hickman – Pfizer spies just caught Martin selling fake Viagra. He made around $8.9M from the pills, which he used to buy a flat in Chelsea (London), a farmhouse near Manchester, and a villa in Marbella Spain. He also bought 2 Land Rovers.

