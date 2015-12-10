Here's who will get rich from the Atlassian IPO

A core group of senior executives at Atlassian will do very well in the $4.4 billion float of the Sydney-based collaboration software group.

The biggest winners are founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, both aged 35, who have each kept a 37.7% holding in their company, representing 69,732,090 shares each.

This make them worth, at $US21 a share, $US1.464 billion each (or about $A2 billion), a few hundred million more then previous estimates.

Here are the other winners from the float:

Jay Simons, the company’s president and the former head of sales, has 3,722,271 shares — $US78.16 million ($A106.86 million).

Erik Bardman, the former CFO, has 500,000 — $US10.5 million ($A14.36 million).

Jeffrey Diana, the chief people officer, 1,283,423 — $US26.95 million ($A36.85 million).

Tom Kennedy, chief legal officer, 925,000 — $US19.425 million ($A26.56 million).

Douglas (Doug) J. Burgum, chairman of the board and a former Microsoft executive, 694,478 — $US14.584 million ($A19.94 million).

Murray Demo, the current CFO appointed in October, 300,000 — $US6.3 million ($A8.61 million).

Jay Parikh, a board director and vice president of engineering at Facebook, 200,000 — $US4.2 million ($A5.74 million).

Enrique Salem, a board director and former CEO of Symantec, 200,000 — $US4.2 million ($A5.74 million).

Richard P. Wong, a general partner at venture capital firm Accel, 13,537,577 — $US284.29 million $A388.69 million).

Here’s the principal shareholder listing from the Atlassian prospectus lodged with the NY Stock Exchange:

Atlassian’s 1,259 employees also benefit from a share incentive plan and a share purchase plan. However, Atlassian hasn’t released details on the holdings of each employee.

