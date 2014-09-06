Here Are The Overlooked Sydney Suburbs About To Take Off

Image: LJ Hooker.

Homebush, Petersham, Turramurra and Ryde are among Sydney suburbs which will rise in price by about 12% this financial year, says the Domain Spring Guide.

Others include suburbs around Epping and Eastwood and others close to Parramatta and Mount Druitt.

Overall, the report found house prices should keep growing at between 5% and 7%.

Residential property price growth is showing early signs of moderating, according to the Housing Industry Association.

Domain senior economist Andrew Wilson says the capacity of buyers to keep pushing up prices is reaching its limits.

“It’s those suburbs adjacent to the big movers and shakers, the bridesmaid suburbs, that still represent affordability … and that’s why we’ll see stronger price growth,” he says

