Warren Buffett And Paul McCartney Met In Omaha And Had An Epic Bro-Down

By now you may have seen the latest selfie posted by Omaha kid Tom White. If you haven’t, here it is again: It shows White posing in front of — not exactly with — Paul McCartney and Warren Buffett.

It looks too weird to be real. But it is: a bunch of people took pics with Omaha’s noted oracle and McCartney, who was scheduled to perform in Lincoln Sunday. There were others.

Omaha ice cream joint eCreamery later posted some photos of the duo on their Facebook page.

Paul McCartney and Warren Buffett in Dundee. Middle aged white women goin HAM. pic.twitter.com/U3UvvU8xMY

— Tina つ ◕_◕ ༽つ (@teenysong) July 14, 2014

