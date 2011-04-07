Here Are 9 Tips For Getting The Most Out Of Amazon's Cloud Drive

Photo: Amazon.com

Amazon’s Cloud Drive and Cloud Player are convenient ways to store files online and access them later, but the services are notably absent of features.



In fact, we’re not quite sure why they separated the two services, considering you can’t share files using Cloud Drive anyway.

We’ll show you our favourite tips for making the most out of the two services, such as how to save space, how to make downloading songs easier, and how to listen to songs on the go on your Android device.

Use your space wisely Amazon gives you 20GB for a year if you buy an album from Amazon MP3. This will give you a chance to see if you like storing lots of files using this service, and is definitely worth the cost of a $2.99 album. Songs and albums bought from Amazon MP3 don't use up space in your Cloud Drive and are generally cheaper than iTunes anyway. We also love the daily deals for cheap albums on Amazon MP3--now is a good time to switch to Amazon MP3. When you delete items from your Cloud Drive, Amazon doesn't really delete them. Head over to your 'Deleted Items' page and permanently delete files you don't need in order to free up space in the cloud. Set your Amazon MP3 purchases to download automatically When you download music from Amazon MP3, it will appear in your Cloud Drive within minutes. This is great for people who don't want to wait to listen to their new tunes. But, what about taking your music with you on your laptop? There's no need to select all the music files in the cloud drive interface and download them. Set Amazon to automatically deliver the music to your computer as soon as you click 'Buy,' and the Amazon MP3 downloader app will stick the songs into your iTunes library. Be careful what you stash in your Cloud Drive As Maximum PC points out, Amazon includes a clause in the fine print telling you that once you upload files to the service, Amazon has complete access. Don't upload your music into Cloud Drive using the online interface Use Amazon's MP3 Uploader to upload your MP3s directly into the Cloud Player interface. Open Cloud Player and click 'Upload.' It will prompt you to download the Uploader app. The desktop app makes it easier to find music on your computer, and uploading takes place in the background. Use the Android app to stream your music on the go The Amazon MP3 app for Android is an easy way to stream your music from the cloud while you're on the go. You can also buy songs through the app, which will automatically transfer them to your Cloud Drive. Don't buy online storage from Amazon Amazon's pricing schemes for Cloud Drive are ludicrous, especially if you have an iOS device which can't easily access Amazon cloud files like Android can (with the official app for Android). $50.00 per year for 50GB isn't a great, so don't waste your money. Considering Apple and Google will likely be releasing cloud music lockers soon, expect this price to go down. Try putting 5 GB worth of your most recently added music into Cloud Player and using it that way. Also, if you don't use the streaming music services and just want a Cloud Drive with a lot of storage, check out our list of the Best Online Backup Services. Most of them have great cloud interfaces like Cloud Drive. A few of the services we check out in that article have unlimited storage space for $5.00 per month. Mount your Cloud Drive as a network drive in Windows Explorer Earlier this week, we showed you how to mount your Cloud Drive in Windows so you can drag and drop into it at your leisure. Gladinet Cloud Desktop makes this possible, and apparently a Mac version is on the way. Click here to learn more about setting it up. Drag and drop songs into a playlist to organise your music. Click multiple files and drag them to a playlist in the left panel. This feature is not included in Amazon Cloud Drive for reasons unknown. In Cloud Drive, you must check the files, click the 'More Actions' button, and move the files from there. Now that you've learned some tips for Cloud Drive and Cloud Player.... Check out our favourite Android widgets that iPhone users wish they could have →

