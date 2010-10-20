Here Are The Next Countries To Announce A Currency Intervention

From Morgan Stanley’s latest scoreboard of currency intervention likelihood:



The “scoreboard” is based on the following:

— The current and expected pace of growth relative to our economists’ estimate of the trend rate of growth.

— The current and expected rate of inflation relative to the central bank’s own targets.

— The fiscal costs associated with intervention.

— The total level of foreign-currency denominated debt

relative to GDP.

— The current level of reserves relative to external liabilities and import coverage.

On the market side of the equation, we look at:

— The current level of the real effective exchange rate (REER) relative to the 5-year average.

— The change in the REER since the January 2009 (post-Lehman) lows.

— The recent momentum (3m/3m change) in the relevant USD(EUR)/EM cross.

