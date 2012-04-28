Here Are The New Rules To Prevent Secret Service Members From Getting Wasted And Hiring Prostitutes

After several Secret Service agents have been dismissed for sleeping with prostitutes in the Colombian hotel where the president would soon be staying, the notoriously rigid agency has issued new rules to try to combat the misbehavior problem.



Here they are:

1. No foreign nationals allowed in room.

2. Can’t patronize seedy places.

3. No drinking within 10 hours of protective detail.

4. No drinking period once protective detail has started.

These seem obvious. How were they not rules or at least ‘assumed’ before?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.