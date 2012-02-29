Here Are The Most Tweeted And Buzzed About Topics From The Oscars

Photo: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian

Think you know what was most talked about on Twitter during the Oscars? Think again. Disregarding obvious terms such as “Awards” and “Oscars,” Meltwater Buzz, a company which monitors social media engagement, compiled a list of the most talked about celebrities, films and awards from Twitter.



According to a Meltwater spokesperson, Twitter had a record number of Tweets with nearly 60 sent out per second during the Oscar broadcast on ABC. Over a million Tweets were sent included the words Oscar, Oscars, The Academy and Academy Awards.

As expected, “The Artist” had the most buzz along with Ryan Seacrest and Sacha Baron Cohen gaining a lot of traction after their red carpet skirmish.

E! also put out their own list of the top five mentioned female and male celebrities along with films. No surprise that Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie made the cut since both celebrity’s body parts gained Twitter accounts during the Oscars. @AngiesRightLeg currently has over 16,000 followers while @JLosNipple (really) only has slightly over 2,600. What is surprising is that Meryl Streep beat out both Jolie and Lopez.

It’s curious that neither Lopez nor Jolie’s right leg made Meltwater’s cut. Since both were watercooler moments this morning, its more likely that both items contained more buzz hours after the ceremony.

Compare the two lists of the most tweeted about celebs and topics from the Oscars below:

E!’s Most Tweeted Topics

Top 5 Female Celebs:

1. Meryl Streep: 133,815 mentions

2. Angelina Jolie: 99,722 mentions

3. Jennifer Lopez: 80,638 mentions

4. Emma Stone: 78,073 mentions

5. Viola Davis: 42,381 mentions

Top 5 Male Celebs:

1. George Clooney: 100,023 mentions

2. Brad Pitt: 59,308 mentions

3. Jean Dujardin: 55,986

4. Christopher Plummer: 51,621 mentions

5. Chris Rock: 39,033 mentions

Top 5 Best Pictures Nominees:

1. Hugo: 155,979 mentions

2. The Artist: 84,517 mentions

3. The Help: 37,267 mentions

4. Midnight in Paris: 14,031 mentions

5. The Descendants: 11,304 mentions

Meltwater’s Most Tweeted About Topics During The Oscars

1. Artist

2. Davis

3. Seacrest

4. viola davis

5. ninagarcia

6. ryan seacrest

7. baron

8. silent film

9. shailene

10. woodley

11. spilled

12. Scorsese

13. valentino couture (Woodley’s dress)

14. pie (from “The Help)

15. bret mckenzie (won best original song)

Note that Woodley isn’t on E’s list. Neither is Bret McKenzie or Ryan Seacrest.

