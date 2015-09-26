Here are the most-common spoken languages in Canada -- that aren't English or French

When we think of language in Canada, perhaps it’s contentious Quebecois signage rules that come to mind.

But a new map from the folks at the Canadian mapping site, The 10 and 3 gives us a taste of the country’s true linguistic diversity.

The map, which is interactive, shows users the most popular language — excluding English and French — in census regions across Canada.

On top of that, the map tells you the percentage of concentration a language holds in a particular region, with or without English and French taken into account.

It may be surprising to find that the country is full of people who speak over 60 Aboriginal languages, from the Algonquin Cree to the Inuit Inuktikut. But enclaves of Korean in New Brunswick, Urdu in Ontario, and even Sign Language along the Maine border often bring with them a story of Canada’s melting-pot demographic.

The 10 and 3 — named for Canada’s 10 provinces and 3 territories — provides background for a few of the unlikely linguistic holdouts for you.

For instance, Punjabi-speaking Sikhs have been in British Columbia for more than a century and the community that started out with a humble temple in BC now gets its own Punjabi hockey broadcast.

Check out a full breakdown of Canada’s language diversity below:

