Here Are The Most-Searched Property Suburbs In Australia And Every State For The Last Three Months

South Australia had the most searched buyer locations across Australia for the 2014 October-December quarter, according to a new report released by www.realestate.com.au.

Four suburbs from the Festival State made the top 10 most-searched property listings nationwide, while New South Wales had three, Victoria two, and Queensland secured just one.

The most-searched suburb in Australia and South Australia was Parkside, known for its high proportion of character-style homes typically unique to South Australia.

In terms of state-by-state searches:

The Shire’s Engadine area dominated NSW searches

The south-eastern suburb of Holland Park held Queensland’s top spot almost all year

There was a preference for suburbs close to the city in the Northern Territory

Shenton Park ranked highest in Western Australia for the first time ever

Melbourne’s inner city suburb of Albert Park won out in Victoria

The ACT’s most populous suburb, Belconnen was the most-searched in the state; and

South Hobart beat out Hobart and West Hobart in Tasmania.

The national and state-by-state market breakdown was presented by www.realestate.com.au in their final Top Sellers’ Markets report for 2014. The report is released quarterly and ranks suburbs according to supply and demand, meaning buyers are continually searching for property in these particular areas.

Top 10 Australian suburbs with the most people searching per listing nationwide:

Parkside (SA) Unley (SA) Engadine (NSW) Norwood (SA) Albert Park (VIC) Unley Park (SA) Cherrybrook (NSW) Holland Park (QLD) Bella Vista (NSW) Ringwood North (VIC)

Tasmania

South Hobart Hobart West Hobart Lindisfarne Battery Point Bellerive New Town Taroona Sandy Bay East Launceston

New South Wales

Engadine Cherrybrook Bella Vista St Clair South Penrith Menai Glenhaven Frenchs Forest Cammeray Winston Hills

Queensland

Holland Park Stafford Stafford Heights Newmarket Spring Hill Paddington Wilston Camp Hill Red Hill Grange

Northern Territory

Anula Howard Springs Nightcliff Rapid Creek Leanyer Fannie Bay Gunn Karama Farrar Millner

Western Australia

Shenton Park Nedlands Mount Hawthorn Floreat Bull Creek Melville Carine Peppermint Grove Booragoon Leederville

South Australia

Parkside Unley Norwood Unley Park St Peters Walkerville Torrens Park Burnside Brighton Henley Beach

Victoria

Albert Park Ringwood North East Melbourne Montmorency Carlton North Montrose Belgrave Park Orchards Armadale Warrandyte

Australian Capital Territory

Belconnen Griffith Bonner O’Connor Watson Macgregor Bruce Nicholls Franklin Ngunnawal

