Here Are The Most-Searched Property Suburbs In Australia And Every State For The Last Three Months

South Australia had the most searched buyer locations across Australia for the 2014 October-December quarter, according to a new report released by www.realestate.com.au.
Four suburbs from the Festival State made the top 10 most-searched property listings nationwide, while New South Wales had three, Victoria two, and Queensland secured just one.
The most-searched suburb in Australia and South Australia was Parkside, known for its high proportion of character-style homes typically unique to South Australia.
In terms of state-by-state searches:
- The Shire’s Engadine area dominated NSW searches
- The south-eastern suburb of Holland Park held Queensland’s top spot almost all year
- There was a preference for suburbs close to the city in the Northern Territory
- Shenton Park ranked highest in Western Australia for the first time ever
- Melbourne’s inner city suburb of Albert Park won out in Victoria
- The ACT’s most populous suburb, Belconnen was the most-searched in the state; and
- South Hobart beat out Hobart and West Hobart in Tasmania.
The national and state-by-state market breakdown was presented by www.realestate.com.au in their final Top Sellers’ Markets report for 2014. The report is released quarterly and ranks suburbs according to supply and demand, meaning buyers are continually searching for property in these particular areas.
Top 10 Australian suburbs with the most people searching per listing nationwide:
- Parkside (SA)
- Unley (SA)
- Engadine (NSW)
- Norwood (SA)
- Albert Park (VIC)
- Unley Park (SA)
- Cherrybrook (NSW)
- Holland Park (QLD)
- Bella Vista (NSW)
- Ringwood North (VIC)
Tasmania
- South Hobart
- Hobart
- West Hobart
- Lindisfarne
- Battery Point
- Bellerive
- New Town
- Taroona
- Sandy Bay
- East Launceston
New South Wales
- Engadine
- Cherrybrook
- Bella Vista
- St Clair
- South Penrith
- Menai
- Glenhaven
- Frenchs Forest
- Cammeray
- Winston Hills
Queensland
- Holland Park
- Stafford
- Stafford Heights
- Newmarket
- Spring Hill
- Paddington
- Wilston
- Camp Hill
- Red Hill
- Grange
Northern Territory
- Anula
- Howard Springs
- Nightcliff
- Rapid Creek
- Leanyer
- Fannie Bay
- Gunn
- Karama
- Farrar
- Millner
Western Australia
- Shenton Park
- Nedlands
- Mount Hawthorn
- Floreat
- Bull Creek
- Melville
- Carine
- Peppermint Grove
- Booragoon
- Leederville
South Australia
- Parkside
- Unley
- Norwood
- Unley Park
- St Peters
- Walkerville
- Torrens Park
- Burnside
- Brighton
- Henley Beach
Victoria
- Albert Park
- Ringwood North
- East Melbourne
- Montmorency
- Carlton North
- Montrose
- Belgrave
- Park Orchards
- Armadale
- Warrandyte
Australian Capital Territory
- Belconnen
- Griffith
- Bonner
- O’Connor
- Watson
- Macgregor
- Bruce
- Nicholls
- Franklin
- Ngunnawal
