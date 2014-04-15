Here Are The Most Ridiculous Things Microsoft's Version Of Siri Says

Lisa Eadicicco
Build 2014 windows phone 8.1 nokiaKyle Russell/Business Insider

Microsoft’s new virtual assistant Cortana isn’t even out of beta yet, but she already has a sense of humour. And she’s a lot nicer than Siri.

Microsoft is billing Cortana as a more human-like personal assistant that gets to know you over time.

Although Windows Phone 8.1 isn’t officially available to the public yet, Cortana is already well aware of the competition from Google and Apple.

Here’s a look at some of the funniest responses from Cortana.

Do you like Google Now?

CortanaGoogleNowLisa Eadicicco

When’s your birthday?

CortanasBirthday'Lisa Eadicicco

Who is your father?

CortanaFatherLisa Eadicicco

Tell me a joke.

CortanaJokeLisa Eadicicco

I am so drunk.

CortanaDrunkLisa Eadicicco

Will you marry me?

CortanaMarryLisa Eadicicco

Do you like Apple?

CortanaAppleLisa Eadicicco

What do you think of Siri?

CortanaSiri2Lisa Eadicicco

Open the pod bay doors.

Cortana2001Lisa Eadicicco

Are you hurt?

CortanaHurtLisa Eadicicco

Where did you come from?

CortanaOriginLisa Eadicicco

