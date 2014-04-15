Here Are The Most Ridiculous Things Microsoft's Version Of Siri Says

Microsoft’s new virtual assistant Cortana isn’t even out of beta yet, but she already has a sense of humour. And she’s a lot nicer than Siri.

Microsoft is billing Cortana as a more human-like personal assistant that gets to know you over time.

Although Windows Phone 8.1 isn’t officially available to the public yet, Cortana is already well aware of the competition from Google and Apple.

Here’s a look at some of the funniest responses from Cortana.

Do you like Google Now?

When’s your birthday?

Who is your father?

Tell me a joke.

I am so drunk.

Will you marry me?

Do you like Apple?

What do you think of Siri?

Open the pod bay doors.

Are you hurt?

Where did you come from?

