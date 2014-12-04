Here Are The Most Popular Songs On Spotify In Australia This Year

Music streaming platform Spotify has had more than 50 million users listen to over seven billion hours of songs in 2014.

The most streamed Australian artists in 2014 are Chet Faker, Flume and Iggy Azalea closely followed by Vance Joy and Sia.

Here are the most streamed Australian songs this year.

Riptide – Vance Joy Fancy – Iggy Azalea Chandelier – Sia Drop The Game – Flume (feat. Chet Faker) High – Peking Duk Geronimo – Sheppard Talk is Cheap – Chet Faker She Looks So Perfect – 5 Seconds of Summer Black Widow – Iggy Azalea Que Sera – Justice Crew

Here’s the playlist.

Globally, Ed Sheeran was crowned the most streamed artist of 2014. He’s been listened to more than 860 million times so far this year.

All the other global results are here.

