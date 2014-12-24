Here Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Australia For 2014

Ava has emerged as the top name for girls this year, making a huge jump in popularity from 20th spot in 2012 to number three last year, and now the top of the list for 2014.
Oliver has retained its place at the top of the list for most popular names for boys, also coming in number one in 2013.
While the stats for this year aren’t out yet, last year 308,065 births registered in Australia. 52% of those were male babies, resulting in a sex ratio at birth of 106.3 male births per 100 female births.
Here are all the registered births from 1901 to 2013, according to The Australian Bureau of Statistics.
BabyCentre, a parenting resource which has collected the top 50 names for boys and girls in 2014, says while some name’s popularity have held steady in past years, emerging trends have influenced the lists this year.
If parents aren’t naming their boys with traditional names, sentimental family names are given, while girls are being given more alternative names suggesting references to recent popular culture.
For example, if boys aren’t given the traditional Jack, Tom or James, then family names as first name is the trend with Mason, Hunter and Harrison making the top 20.
The television series Game of Thrones has influenced girl’s names, with Aria appearing on the top 20 list for the first time – a variation on Arya Stark, one of the most popular characters in the show.
Here they are the top 20 boys and girls names for 2014.
Top 20 names for boys
1. Oliver
2. Noah
3. Jack
4. Jackson
5. William
6. Thomas
7. Mason
8. Lucas
9. Henry
10. Liam
11. James
12. Alexander
13. Lachlan
14. Charlie
15. Cooper
16. Ethan
17. Hunter
18. Xavier
19. Max
20. Harrison
Top 20 names for girls
1. Ava
2. Amelia
3. Charlotte
4. Olivia
5. Chloe
6. Ella
7. Sophie
8. Mia
9. Emily
10. Lily
11. Zoe
12. Sophia/Sofia
13. Maddison/Madison
14. Ruby
15. Grace
16. Isabella
17. Matilda
18. Abigail
19. Harper
20. Aria
