Here Are The Most Overused Words On Australian's LinkedIn Profiles

Are you an innovative, responsible and passionate person with extensive experience and an impeccable track record? Well so are most people if you look at how they describe themselves on professional networking site LinkedIn.

The company has looked at the most common words and phrases used in Australian’s LinkedIn profiles throughout 2014.

Here are the top ten:

Passionate Motivated Extensive experience Creative Driven Strategic Track record Enthusiastic Responsible Innovative

LinkedIn said although you probably are passionate, motivated and creative, differentiating your profile from other candidates makes you stand out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.