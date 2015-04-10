The most luxurious Australian rentals on Airbnb

Australia has many natural beauties, from stunning golden coastlines to majestic country plains.
Airbnb has roundup a list of the most luxurious rentals so that the next time you make the trip Down Under you can do it in style, but it won’t come cheaply. The average cost of these listings is approximately $3500 per night.
From coastline apartments to country manors, ski lodges and harbour mansions, here are the best Airbnb rentals in Australia.
Point Piper is considered a prestigious Sydney location, hosting some of the finest harbour views, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
This alpine retreat is blanketed by snow in the winter time, making it the perfect holiday destination for those wanting the Australian snow experience.
Located in one of Melbourne's most exclusive suburbs, this stunning designer home epitomises 5-star living.
This property boasts to be Port Douglas’s largest holiday home, spanning over 80 squares with it resort style luxury and manicured gardens.
This luxury waterfront property makes you feel like you're in Bali, when in reality you're only minutes from Surfers Paradise.
Nestled in the Mclaren Vale valley, this manor is the ultimate way to experience the classic country experience - it even offers a private butler.
This secluded 10 acre block has sweeping ocean views, is nearby white sand beaches and is neighbours with the Fitzgerald River National Park.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.