The most luxurious Australian rentals on Airbnb

Australia has many natural beauties, from stunning golden coastlines to majestic country plains.

Airbnb has roundup a list of the most luxurious rentals so that the next time you make the trip Down Under you can do it in style, but it won’t come cheaply. The average cost of these listings is approximately $3500 per night.

From coastline apartments to country manors, ski lodges and harbour mansions, here are the best Airbnb rentals in Australia.

Gaelforce in Newport, New South Wales for $5000 per night. This six bedroom, three bathroom house accommodates 12 people. It has sweeping views of the picturesque Pittwater estuary, and oozes sophistication. The Seinna in Point Piper, New South Wales for $3957 per night. This three bedroom, two bathroom apartment accomodates 6 people. Point Piper is considered a prestigious Sydney location, hosting some of the finest harbour views, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Tyee Chalet in Dinner Plain, Victoria for $9496 per night. This four bedroom, two bathroom house accommodates 12 people. This alpine retreat is blanketed by snow in the winter time, making it the perfect holiday destination for those wanting the Australian snow experience. Toorak Manor in Toorak, Victoria for $2705 per night. This five bedroom, six bathroom house accommodates 10 people. Located in one of Melbourne's most exclusive suburbs, this stunning designer home epitomises 5-star living. The Beachfront Luxury Home in Port Douglas, Queensland for $3165 per night. This five bedroom, four and a half bathroom house accommodates 10 people. This property boasts to be Port Douglas’s largest holiday home, spanning over 80 squares with it resort style luxury and manicured gardens. Amandari on Cronin Island in Queensland for $2928 per night. This four bedroom, three bathroom house accommodates 6 people. This luxury waterfront property makes you feel like you're in Bali, when in reality you're only minutes from Surfers Paradise. The Manor Estate in Kangarilla, South Australia for $1104 per night. This five bedroom, four bathroom apartment accommodates 12 people. Nestled in the Mclaren Vale valley, this manor is the ultimate way to experience the classic country experience - it even offers a private butler. This ocean escape in Bremer Bay, Western Australia for $1662 per night. This three bedroom, two bathroom house accommodates 7 people. This secluded 10 acre block has sweeping ocean views, is nearby white sand beaches and is neighbours with the Fitzgerald River National Park. This waterfront Hobart home in Sandy Bay, Tasmania is $600 per night. This three bedroom, one bathroom house accommodates five people. Just ten minutes from Salamanca, this property is an ideal base to explore Hobart or watch the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

