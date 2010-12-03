Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Fed's Gigantic Bailout Data Dump

Photo: The Daily Bail

Ever since 2008, we’ve been waiting for juicy details about the bailout.Which banks were given emergency loans? How much they were given? Which firms were repeat offenders?



Until yesterday, all we really knew was that trillions had been lent and spent.

But finally, on December 1st, the Fed released a trove of documents that reveals how it attempted to prop up an economy teetering on the edge of complete collapse by spending big in the banking sector.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.