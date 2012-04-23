Here Are The Most Hilarious, Unfortunate Online Ad Placements Ever

Yahoo!’s unfortunately placed outdoor ad

When brands buy space for their ads to run there are some things they can control. Brands can choose where in the magazine their ads run, the specific billboards their ads are featured on, the websites their banners appear on, and the television channels and shows their commercials appear around.But then there are things that brands can’t control. Mainly, what editorial content their ads may appear alongside.



Car brands can’t control, for example, when news outlets cover a crash–and their ads often end up alongside the gory details.

While it is easier to customise the placement of online advertisements, keyword targeting can often backfire.

We can only imagine the earful the agencies must have gotten from the clients when these ads ran. Not that the agencies could do anything, except pull the ads down immediately.

