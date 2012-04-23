Here Are The Most Hilarious, Unfortunate Online Ad Placements Ever

Mallory Russell
bad adYahoo!’s unfortunately placed outdoor ad

When brands buy space for their ads to run there are some things they can control. Brands can choose where in the magazine their ads run, the specific billboards their ads are featured on, the websites their banners appear on, and the television channels and shows their commercials appear around.But then there are things that brands can’t control. Mainly, what editorial content their ads may appear alongside.

Car brands can’t control, for example, when news outlets cover a crash–and their ads often end up alongside the gory details.

While it is easier to customise the placement of online advertisements, keyword targeting can often backfire.

We can only imagine the earful the agencies must have gotten from the clients when these ads ran. Not that the agencies could do anything, except pull the ads down immediately.

Was this Aflac ad really placed there by accident?

La Quinta accidentally offers an explanation for this tragedy.

That baby is heading for the hills and away from Santa Cruz.

We don't think Red Stripe meant to cheer underage drinking.

Dear Deloitte, When there is a crisis involving an oil spill, pull all ads referencing oil.

A very unfortunate piece of copy for Toyota.

Eww.

putyourfeetup.com decided to advertise at an unfortunate time for feet.

Bad, just bad.

How about a trip to Greece?

Grill isn't probably a very popular keyword. This is more than unfortunate.

For a minute we thought this was actually his hair.

McDonald's has been doing its best to provide healthy options. All that work just went out the window.

The only way that coupon might work was if it was paying people to eat Olive Garden.

This ad, for Man On A Ledge, is really almost clever.

Again, a case of good copy in wrong context.

News of Chile's Earthquake interrupted by meteors from the 2012 Movie ad. Classic.

Did AT&T plan this one?

Michael Vick, Pedigree, enough said.

Something tells us, this isn't the kind of delivery service that UPS wants to advertise.

