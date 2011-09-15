Here Are 11 Radical Arguments From Rick Perry's Manifesto

Photo: Rita Quinn via Flikr

Texas Gov. Rick Perry has been taking a lot of heat over some of the more controversial claims made in his 2010 small government treatise Fed Up! Our Fight To Save America From Washington.The book is a fiery, anti-Washington tract that lays bare Perry’s ideas on the dangers of federal overreach and the primacy of the 10th Amendment. Incredulous pundits and reporters are heralding it as a virtual gold mine of opposition ammo for any 2012 candidate — Republican or Democrat — looking to torpedo Perry’s White House bid.



In some ways, they are probably right. The book affirms Perry’s belief in the Obamacare death panels, lambasts the Supreme Court, and calls Social Security a “Ponzi scheme” — and those are just a few of its incendiary claims.

But Perry does not appear to be shying away from the controversial positions laid out in Fed Up! During last night’s GOP debate, he stood by his Ponzi scheme comparison, adding that “maybe it’s time to have some provocative language in this country.”

Perry’s fidelity to his book is an indication that he believes his arguments will resonate with the people who matter — American voters, who, according to polls, are overwhelmingly pessimistic about the government’s ability to get anything done.

Whether Fed Up! ends up being Perry’s gift or his curse remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: This is no ordinary campaign memoir. It is an ideological manifesto that gives rare, unadulterated insight into how a presidential candidate views the size and role of the federal government he now wants to lead.

