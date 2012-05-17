The 10 Most Distressed Cities In America

American consumers are in the best financial shape they’ve been in since the third quarter of 2008, according to the latest report from CredAbility.But high unemployment and difficulty paying for housing are two major reasons that so many American cities continue to be in distress.

CredAbility’s consumer distress index tracks the financial conditions of American household by measuring five categories: employment, housing, credit, household budgets and net worth. A score below 70% indicates a state of financial distress.

We pulled the 10 American metropolitan areas with the highest financial distress scores, and included the sub-scores for housing, credit, employment, and net worth, to give a more granular sense of the nature of their distress.

Note: The report measures financial distress in households in the America’s 25 largest metro areas.

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Total: 65.11%

Employment: 51.43%

Housing: 54.67%

Credit: 84.11%

Net worth: 60.51%

Chicago-Joliet-Naperville

Total: 64.59%

Employment: 48.02%

Housing: 57.52%

Credit: 79.90%

Net worth: 63.07%

St. Louis

Total: 64.24%

Employment: 50.87%

Housing: 60.73%

Credit: 80.73%

Net worth: 60.99%

Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor

Total: 64.12%

Employment: 56.15%

Housing: 58.64%

Credit: 78.37%

Net worth: 59.57%

San Diego-Carlsbad-San Marcos

Total: 63.47%

Employment: 46.06%

Housing: 58.53%

Credit: 74.30%

Net worth: 63.25%

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana

Total: 62.67%

Employment: 39.48%

Housing: 57.73%

Credit: 74.71%

Net worth: 65.21%

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta

Total: 62.55%

Employment: 49.46%

Housing: 51.67%

Credit: 75.67%

Net worth: 62.22%

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

Total: 61.54%

Employment: 49.52%

Housing: 48.21%

Credit: 72.58%

Net worth: 64.27%

Detroit-Warren-Livonia

Total: 59.96%

Employment: 40.61%

Housing: 49.94%

Credit: 79.58%

Net worth: 62.31%

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater

Total: 57.87%

Employment: 46.72%

Housing: 42.92%

Credit: 74.57%

Net worth: 59.99%

