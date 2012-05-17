The 10 Most Distressed Cities In America

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

American consumers are in the best financial shape they’ve been in since the third quarter of 2008, according to the latest report from CredAbility.But high unemployment and difficulty paying for housing are two major reasons that so many American cities continue to be in distress.



CredAbility’s consumer distress index tracks the financial conditions of American household by measuring five categories: employment, housing, credit, household budgets and net worth. A score below 70% indicates a state of financial distress.

We pulled the 10 American metropolitan areas with the highest financial distress scores, and included the sub-scores for housing, credit, employment, and net worth, to give a more granular sense of the nature of their distress.

Note: The report measures financial distress in households in the America’s 25 largest metro areas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.