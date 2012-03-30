Here Are The Most Disgusting, Disturbing Things Idiot Frat Brothers Do During Dartmouth Hazing

Photo: Armstrong White via flickr

Ever since Dartmouth frat boy Andrew Lohse published his editorial on the campus’ hazing culture, everyone has had one question on their mind: How bad is it?In case you missed Lohse’s account of his time at Sigma Alph Epsilon (SAE), here’s a part of what he wrote:



I was a member of a fraternity that asked pledges, in order to become a brother, to: swim in a kiddie pool full of vomit, urine, faecal matter, semen and rotten food products; eat omelets made of vomit; chug cups of vinegar, which in one case caused a pledge to vomit blood; drink beers poured down fellow pledges’ arse cracks; and vomit on other pledges, among other abuses.

Disgusting behaviour to be sure, but again, you have to ask… was it all that disgusting and pervasive (as Lohse implied later in his piece)?

Rolling Stone set out to answer that question in a long article called ‘Confessions of an Ivy League Frat Boy: Inside Dartmouth’s Hazing Abuses.’

We’ve broken down the most shocking parts for you here. Warning: Don’t read this over lunch.

